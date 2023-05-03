WGA strike
- TV50 Cent Celebrates End Of WGA Strike: “GreenLightGang Back In Action”50 Cent is ready to get back to work with the WGA strike soon to be over with.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWGA Reaches Historic Deal To End Writers' StrikeThe WGA says they've reached an agreement to end the strike.By Cole Blake
- TVBill Maher Faces WGA Backlash For Announcing Return Of "Real Time"Maher's show will be picketed by the Guild.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureWill Smith Voices Support For SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strike: "Pivotal Moment"Will Smith has spoken out in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg Backs WGA Hollywood Strike, Questions StreamingSnoop Dogg isn't sure about how streamers pay musicians.By Jake Lyda
- TVSAG-AFTRA Strike: How Does It Affect The Industry?Hollywood has come to a standstill, so we're looking at what this means for the future of the industry.By Michael Fernandez
- TV"Euphoria" Season Three Postponed Until 2026Production has shut down due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes.By Ben Mock
- TVSAG-AFTRA Strike Action Set To Begin July 14The actor's guild is seeing its first strike action since the 1980s.By Ben Mock
- TV"Squid Game" Made Netflix $1 Billion More Valuable, Its Creator Got Next To NothingHollywood's biggest exploration of its creative lifeblood is being exposed bit by bit.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Receives Backlash For Tweeting From The Set Of AHS Amid WGA StrikeWGA strikers weren't happy.By Caroline Fisher
- TV50 Cent Slams WGA Strike50 thinks the strike will hurt not help writers.By Ben Mock
- TVLil Wayne Shows His Support For Writers' Strike By Treating Them To A Burger TruckMuch props to Weezy for fighting the good fight and keeping the writers fed during their demands.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVSAG-AFTRA Moves A Step Closer To Strike ActionHollywood might be about to be hit with another strike.By Ben Mock
- TVHollywood Writer Says AI Can't Write Hit MoviesIs AI taking over all aspects of our lives?By James Jones
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Brings Pizzas To WGA Picket LinesPete Davidson has shown his solidarity for the WGA picketers.By Ben Mock
- TVDrew Barrymore Pulls Out Of MTV Awards To Support WGA StrikeDrew Barrymore is boycotting Hollywood events in solidarity with the WGABy Ben Mock
- TVPete Davidson's "SNL" Episode CanceledPete Davidson will have to wait a while longer to host "SNL"By Ben Mock