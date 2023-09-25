WGA Reaches Historic Deal To End Writers’ Strike

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached an agreement on a deal to end the 146-day strike that has stalled the entertainment industry. The decision comes after five consecutive days of negotiations.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA’s negotiating committee told members in an email on Sunday night, as noted by Variety. “To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then."

WGA Members Picket Outside Of NBC Studios

WGA Members Picket Outside Of NBC Studios

Writers Guild of America members and supporters picket in front of NBC studios as hope grows that a draft copy of a proposed deal with Hollywood studios being completed today could lead to an end to the three-month old Hollywood writers strike within days, on February 8, 2008 in Burbank, California.

The WGA added that they're holding off on announcing details of the contract agreement until both parties have signed everything and made it official. “Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” the message further stated. “To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time.”

The end of the WGA strike, which began on May 2, doesn't necessarily mean the end of SAG-AFTRA’s strike, although it will likely help to hasten it along. In a statement reacting to news of the new deal, the union leaders wrote: “SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines. While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members." Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

