deal
- MusicSuge Knight Says Eazy-E's Widow Fumbled Millions Of Dollars In Poor Dr. Dre DealThe Death Row head honcho claimed that Tomica Woods-Wright missed out on a billion-dollar deal that he had set up for their family.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWGA Reaches Historic Deal To End Writers' StrikeThe WGA says they've reached an agreement to end the strike.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Makes Artists Follow Strict Set Of Rules To Get Publishing Rights Back, Aubrey O'Day AllegesAubrey O'Day says she told everyone in her group not to take the deal.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearFat Joe's Past Feud With Jay-Z Left Him Out Of A Reebok Sneaker DealHov's where the money's at, and if you mess with him, those paychecks aren't coming your way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJim Jones Reflects On Meeting Kevin Gates: "I Just Felt His Energy"Kevin Gates insisted that he get a chance to meet Jim Jones.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Keeps Calling Out Empire For Owing Him Money For Yung Bleu DealThe Baton Rouge rapper claims that he knew nothing of the deal- and hasn't gotten his due money for it, either.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRas Kass Reveals How He Missed An Opportunity With Roc-A-Fella RecordsRas Kass says he "lost focus."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDJ Akademiks Signs With Controversial Streaming Site RumbleDJ Akademiks will be streaming on Rumble from now on.By Cole Blake
- SportsJa Morant Suspension Makes NLE Choppa Lose His Powerade DealA Powerade ad with the Grizzlies player was going to feature NLE Choppa's "Mo Up Front" as its soundtrack.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiplo Explains Recent Catalog Sale & What He Wants To Do With The MoneyDiplo recently explained why artists choose to sell their music catalogsBy Cole Blake
- MusicDr. Dre Close To Finalizing $200M+ Deal Including Music Assets: ReportThe bundle of assets reportedly includes the master recording of "The Chronic" and Dre's share of Kendrick Lamar's music.By Aron A.
- MusicRich Homie Quan Challenges J.I.D Over Alleged Record ContractRich Homie Quan offered J.I.D $1 million to produce the record deal he allegedly offered him.By Cole Blake
- MusicFivio Foreign's Contract With Ma$e Shows $5,000 AdvanceMa$e's deal with Fivio Foreign was published by TMZ on Monday, confirming the $5,000 advance.By Cole Blake
- SportsBiden Administration Offers To Swap Russian Arms Dealer In Exchange For Brittney Griner: ReportThe United States has offered a deal for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.By Cole Blake
- TechTwitter Threatens To Sue Elon Musk After He Attempts To Axe Purchase DealMusk announced that his deal was "temporarily on hold" back in May.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicIrv Gotti Chokes Up While Signing $300 Million Deal With IconoclastIrv Gotti has signed a $300 million deal to sell his 50 percent ownership stake of his masters to Iconoclast.By Cole Blake
- SportsCiara & Russell Wilson Share Picture-Perfect Family Photos To Celebrate Broncos DealCiara and her kids rocked matching outfits to celebrate Russell Wilson’s Broncos trade. By Jordan Schenkman
- TVMegan Thee Stallion’s Netflix Deal Will See The Rapper Create & Executive Produce New ShowsThee Hottie continues to see her career climb to new heights.By Hayley Hynes