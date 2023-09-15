Diddy Makes Artists Follow Strict Set Of Rules To Get Publishing Rights Back, Aubrey O’Day Alleges

Recently, Diddy's started to reassign publishing rights back to some Bad Boy artists. Artists like Biggie, Ma$e, The LOX, and more are all in the process of getting their rights back. During an interview with The Breakfast Club recently, he claimed that his decision came after some internal reflection. He also says it was sparked by his own criticism of the Grammys.

"Once you start asking for change in this world," he explained. "You have to look within and be a part of that change." Diddy continued, also adding that reassigning the publishing rights was part of his own personal evolution. "This actually was done two years ago," he described. "It was more of me just evolving as a businessman, you know, a person that really wants change in the world. Though Diddy claims that he's trying to do right by artists by giving them back their publishing rights, Aubrey O'Day appears to think otherwise.

Aubrey O'Day Speaks On Diddy Giving Publishing Right Back To Bad Boy Artists

During her recent appearance on the Only Stans podcast, O'Day detailed the deal some of his artists were offered. According to the Danity Kane performer, the deal she was offered a few months back would only allow her to see the money that came after Sony purchased their catalog. "So streaming, for the past couple years," she explained. "It's about $800-$900."

She went on to list some rules the artists must allegedly follow in order to get their rights back. "I have to release him for any claims or wrongdoings or actions prior to the date of the release," she described. "I have to sign an NDA that I will never disparage Puff, Bad Boy, Janice Combs or Justin Combs' music, or EMI, or Sony ever in public." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Diddy.

