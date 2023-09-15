Diddy Explains The Reassigning Rights Process Has Been Ongoing For Years

Over the weekend Diddy released his new album The Love Album: Off The Grid. He's been teasing the project for weeks and it features a stacked collection of collaborators. The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, Summer Walker, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, Jazmine Sullivan, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, and many more appear on the album. The Weeknd's appearance in particular drew plenty of attention as he announced earlier this year that it was his final ever feature. He appears on the track "Another One Of Me" alongside French Montana and 21 Savage. Savage and The Weeknd have proven a strong pairing after their collaboration with Metro Boomin "Creepin'" became a big hit earlier this year.

Alongside the release of the album, Diddy sat down on The Breakfast Club to discuss a variety of issues. One of those is the process of reassigning publishing rights back to some of his artists. A few weeks ago it was made public that artists like The LOX, Ma$e, The Notorious B.I.G, and more were having the publishing rights to their music given back to themselves or their estates. In the interview, Diddy explains that criticizing the Grammys was what made him first realize that he needed to begin the process of reassigning rights. "I had to look from within," he explains. Check out the full interview below.

Diddy Explains Reassigning Publishing Rights

In the interview, Diddy explains that he felt giving back publishing rights was "the right thing to do." He also claims that the actual process itself began two years ago. He says that he signed the papers himself a while ago and everything since then has been legal processes.

Not everybody is impressed by this gesture though. One of Diddy's former artists Mark Curry found the move to be mostly performative. He pointed out that the publishing rights had very little value now and that the gesture was somewhat meaningless. What do you think about Diddy's more detailed explanation of the reassigning process? Let us know in the comment section below.

