publishing rights
- MusicFormer Bad Boy Group B5 Demand Publishing Rights From DiddyB5 wants their publishing rights back from Diddy.By Cole Blake
- MusicHit-Boy Selling A Share Of "UTOPIA" Song Publishing On EbayHit-Boy made a strange decision with his publishing rights for a Travis Scott song.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsDiddy Thinks LeBron James Is The Best Singer In The NBADiddy made a pretty bold claim about LeBron's singing.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDiddy Explains The Reassigning Rights Process Has Been Ongoing For YearsDiddy had more to say about reassigning his artists publishing rights back to them. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBad Boy Artist Mark Curry Isn't Impressed By Diddy Signing Over Publishing RightsNot everyone is impressed with Diddy's newest move.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDiddy Reassigning Publishing Rights Back To The LOX, Ma$e, And MoreDiddy is delivering the rights to some Bad Boys songs back to the artists.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Bibby Denies Selling Juice WRLD's CatalogThree days after reportedly selling Juice's publishing rights, Bibby denied doing so.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicJuice WRLD Estate Sells His CatalogThis sale included Juice's released catalog, in addition to hundreds of unreleased tracks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicZaytoven Sells Music Catalog: Migos, Lil Wayne & MoreZay's new deal with Ultra International Music Publishing also includes the promise of new music from the prolific producer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMC Serch Responds To Nas Mention On "King's Disease III"The legendary 3rd Bass rap pioneer thanked Nas and other rap figures for their nods of respect.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMC Serch Is Selling Rights To Part Of Nas's CatalogA legend in the game is selling his rights to legendary albums including "Illmatic" and "it Was Written"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFuture Sells Chunk Of Publishing Rights For Tens Of MillionsThe Atlanta trap pioneer has sold his catalog from 2004 to 2020, covering over 600 of his songs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChuck D Sells Chunk Of Public Enemy's Publishing RightsThe legendary MC sold a bulk of his classics to Reach Music, who he says will "continue taking care" of his music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares