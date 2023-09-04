Diddy Reassigning Publishing Rights Back To The LOX, Ma$e, And More

Diddy is delivering the rights to some Bad Boys songs back to the artists.

BYLavender Alexandria
Diddy Reassigning Publishing Rights Back To The LOX, Ma$e, And More

Diddy is one of the most noteworthy executives in hip-hop history. In fact, just last month when Variety made their list of the best executives in the genre’s illustrious history his name was right there among the very top. But that has also led to some battles both publicly and through the courts for the rights to various songs that he owns, even if he wasn’t involved in the writing and recording of the songs. Now, he’s moving those publishing rights back to some of the artists who made the songs.

According to Billboard, Diddy is in the process of reassigning his Bad Boys publishing rights back to the artists and songwriters who created the songs in the first place. Included in the list of artists expected to get their rights back are The LOX, Ma$e, Faith Evans, 112, and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. The news about Ma$e first broke a few days ago when his podcast co-host Cam’ron posted about it on Instagram. “My n*gga murder had to sit this one out. He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paperwork for that yesterday. Congrats @rsvpmase,” he said in an Instagram post. Check out the full article below.

Read More: Diddy Gives Back $2 Million To Black Initiatives: Report

Diddy Giving Back Publishing Rights To Artists

Diddy recently shared some huge news about his upcoming album. As you’d expect it’s packed full of some major features like Summer Walker, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, and Busta Rhymes. But the biggest news was the inclusion of The Weeknd, on what he has promised will be his final feature ever. The album is slated for release later this month on September 15.

Diddy also popped up on a new album released last month. He teamed up with Giggs on the hard-hitting single “Mandem.” The track eventually landed on Giggs new album Zero Tolerance. What do you think of Diddy giving back publishing rights to the original performers and songwriters? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Says Diddy Was “So Mad” At Her At Justin Combs’ Sweet 16

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.