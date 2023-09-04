Diddy Reassigning Publishing Rights Back To The LOX, Ma$e, And More

Diddy is one of the most noteworthy executives in hip-hop history. In fact, just last month when Variety made their list of the best executives in the genre’s illustrious history his name was right there among the very top. But that has also led to some battles both publicly and through the courts for the rights to various songs that he owns, even if he wasn’t involved in the writing and recording of the songs. Now, he’s moving those publishing rights back to some of the artists who made the songs.

According to Billboard, Diddy is in the process of reassigning his Bad Boys publishing rights back to the artists and songwriters who created the songs in the first place. Included in the list of artists expected to get their rights back are The LOX, Ma$e, Faith Evans, 112, and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. The news about Ma$e first broke a few days ago when his podcast co-host Cam’ron posted about it on Instagram. “My n*gga murder had to sit this one out. He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paperwork for that yesterday. Congrats @rsvpmase,” he said in an Instagram post. Check out the full article below.

Diddy Giving Back Publishing Rights To Artists

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reassigns His Bad Boy Publishing Rights Back to Artists, Songwriters https://t.co/2NeciiHI7c — billboard pro (@billboardpro) September 4, 2023

Diddy recently shared some huge news about his upcoming album. As you’d expect it’s packed full of some major features like Summer Walker, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, and Busta Rhymes. But the biggest news was the inclusion of The Weeknd, on what he has promised will be his final feature ever. The album is slated for release later this month on September 15.

Diddy also popped up on a new album released last month. He teamed up with Giggs on the hard-hitting single “Mandem.” The track eventually landed on Giggs new album Zero Tolerance. What do you think of Diddy giving back publishing rights to the original performers and songwriters? Let us know in the comment section below.

