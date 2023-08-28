Diddy Gives Back $2 Million To Black Initiatives: Report

Diddy is possibly the most successful entrepreneur and investor in the history of hip-hop. This past weekend, the man worth an estimated $930 million, according to Forbes as of 2023, just made two more incredible donations to two Black initiatives. The media superstar made a trip to Atlanta to join the panel at an event called Invest Fest. It was a two-day event that was held at the Georgia World Congress Center and hosted by Earn Your Leisure. The topics covered ranged all over from crypto to real estate to stocks and more were covered by various successful business people.

The newly named LOVE (Diddy) made his appearance at the event that looks to help up-and-coming Black entrepreneurs. However, he did not simply offer his time to answer some questions. Diddy decided to put financial backing into Earn Your Leisure. To be exact, $1 million went to the company and Diddy had this to say about it. “I’m thrilled to join forces with Earn Your Leisure. We’re going beyond discussing finances and taking action to demystify the world of investing for our community.” Furthermore, any profits from this will go toward his three charter schools on the East Coast.

Diddy Supports Jackson State

However, Diddy did not stop there. His next stop took him to Jackson, Mississippi where he attended a Jackson State University cricket match. He made a promise to this HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) last year, saying he would donate money to the football program. He kept his word true by giving back $1 million as well. Diddy commented, “Supporting historically Black colleges and universities is crucial to preserving their legacy and ensuring they continue to change lives. This donation to Jackson State is not just a financial contribution, it’s an investment in the future of our culture.” Big moves!” Big moves indeed for Diddy, as this comes a few weeks before the release of his next project The Love Album: Off The Grid.

