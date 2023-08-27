Jaidyn Alexis Sends Out Interesting Tweets Amid Blueface & Chrisean Rock Reunion

The woman most commonly affiliated with Blueface over the past few years is Chrisean Rock, but before she entered the picture, Jaidyn Alexis was the main female in the Californian’s life. The latter duo have been in each other’s lives before Blue rose to fame, and share two young sons who they’ve been successfully co-parenting for some time. We’ve been seeing Alexis spending plenty of time with her baby daddy this summer amid his constant feuding with Rock. As the Baltimore native approaches her due date, however, a video of her and Blueface snuggling and prepping for their baby shower hit the internet.

Social media sleuths have been eagerly waiting to see how the “Stewie” artist would handle the situation. To the surprise of many, she’s shown substantial growth by taking the high road. On her Twitter page on Friday (August 25) evening, a singular subliminal message seems to address her feelings. “[You] can never win if [you] lose [your] cool,” Alexis reminded herself and her followers.

Could Jaidyn Alexis Be Subtweeting Blueface and Chrisean Rock?

u can never win if u lose yo cool — Jaidyn Alexis (@jaidynalexxis) August 26, 2023

It seems as though the BBL baddie has realized that giving Blue and his other baby mama a reaction will only disempower her. Instead, she’s focusing on promoting her aforementioned single, as well as its follow-up, “Workout.” Earlier in the weekend, Alexis celebrated “Stewie,” which marked her debut on her man’s MILF Music label, hitting one million streams on YouTube. “[Thanks] to my manzzz n [thanks] to the fanzzz,” she wrote just hours before the latest video of the Cr*zy In Love co-stars getting cozy went viral.

Earlier this month, Blueface sat down for an interview during which he explained the differences he sees between his two baby mamas. While he appreciates that Jaidyn Alexis has remained loyal to him throughout the years, the soon-to-be father of three noted that Chrisean Rock has never been afraid to make a fool of herself to prove her love. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

