Blueface’s Son With Jaidyn Alexis Says Her Song “Sucks”

The mother of two of Blueface’s children, Jaidyn Alexis, recently began a new venture as a rapper. She kicked things off with the release of her track “Stewie” earlier in the summer, as part of Blueface’s new MILF Music label. She also just recently debuted another track, “Workout.” As usual, she’s been the subject of some major criticism amid the pivot. She routinely receives backlash, most of which surrounds her kids’ father and his own antics involving Chrisean Rock. With that being said, it looks like she’s getting hate from all directions these days, including from her own children.

In a new clip, Blueface is seen holding their young son, Javaughn. “Stewie” is then heard beginning to play in the background, and the 6-year-old takes the opportunity to weigh in. “Your song suck,” he tells the mother of two. When she looks at him with a shocked expression and asks “what?” he doubles down. “Yup, your song sucks,” he tells her again. For obvious reasons, she looks pretty offended by his commentary. Blueface simply grins and watches on as the young boy disses his own mom.

Jaidyn Alexis’ Son Is Not A Fan Of Her Music

It’s clear that Javaughn isn’t feeling “Stewie,” and unfortunately, he’s not the only one. In July, Jaidyn and Blueface took the stage, peforming the track live. The audience wasn’t having it though, immediately booing as she rapped and danced on. She appeared to be relatively unfazed by the instant disapproval, finishing up the rest of the song. “Where is Chrisean?” audience members were also heard shouting, making their feelings known as to which baby mama they prefer.

Though fans may feel as though Blueface is better off with Chrisean, the rapper insists that he’s on the right track with Jaidyn. Recently, he took to social media, sharing a throwback of the two of them together. “They be tryna clown her but she really [heart eyes emoji],” he captioned it. He continued, also claiming that she’s a “major upgrade” from Chrisean. Luckily, the mother-to-be seems to be over him anyway, for now.

