Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface “Community D**k” & Breaks Down On IG Live, His Mom Responds

As her fans continue to urge her to separate herself from Blueface as much as possible, it seems Chrisean Rock is finally close to walking away from her long-spanning toxic relationship for good. The “Thotiana” rapper’s recent behaviour, especially toward the two young children he shares with Jaidyn Alexis, has been eye-opening for his future baby mama this past week. She recently went out of her way to pick Blue up from Alexis’ house during a spat, however, that nearly lead to a physical altercation between Rock and the “Stewie” rapper, which both parties have been discussing on Instagram Live.

Their conversation has also been taking place on Twitter, where the 23-year-old responded to her ex and his MILF Music signee’s hateful messages. “Get f**ked 😂😂😂. B**ch let’s bet 100K, I got my closure from you. I’m good off dat community d**k 😂😂😂.” Chrisean also seems to be more aware of her value than ever, writing, “I’m da clout 🤷🏽‍♀️. Say whatever [you] can while [you] can 😂😘.”

Chrisean Rock Shares Her Current Thoughts on Blueface

For months now, the Baddies cast member’s followers have been reminding her that Blueface is only as well-known as he is because of her presence in his life. Interestingly, now that Rock is doing what she can to move on and heal, he’s hoping to turn Alexis into a star to seemingly keep the spotlight on him. “Done entertaining that young lady. This is MILF Music 🤐,” the 26-year-old wrote.

During an IG Live stream on Sunday, the soon-to-be first-time mother was overcome with emotion while reflecting on the chaos her co-star has brought into her life. “You have kids that you’re hurting for 15 seconds of fame,” she indirectly told Blue after taking back all of her past negative comments about her journey to motherhood. Following Rock’s tear-filled rant, her child’s paternal grandmother was quick to throw a shady comment in her direction.

Rapper Responds, His Mother Joins the Chat

“You did all that for community d**k?” Karlissa Saffold wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comments on Monday (August 6). Do you think that Blueface’s mom’s inability to stop talking about Chrisean Rock online is strange? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

