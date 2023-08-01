Chrisean Rock Expresses Love To Her Mother For Her “Wisdom” About Blueface

Chrisean Rock is currently in a tough but crucial stage in her life, carrying a child and more distant than ever from the baby’s father, Blueface. While their relationship has been a social media spectacle for many, that virality can mask the fact that there’s a lot of hardship and tough decisions that go into it. After all, it’s never easy to raise a child on your own, let alone amid constant arguments between parents. However, one person that will always be there for the reality star is her mother. “I love my mom she got hella wisdom,” Chrisean recently quote-tweeted a video of her remarks on her former boo on the show “Cr*zy In Love.”

“You know what Blueface said about you?” Chrisean Rock’s mother began. “And I like this. When he was on one of them talk shows, he said ‘What ‘Sean did in one year, it takes women to do in 20 years.’ He said that about you. Now, he didn’t maybe tell you that, but he told the world that. He know he got something good, but you don’t know you got the one. That’s the sad part.”

Read More: Blueface Finds Humour In Chrisean Rock’s Extreme Emotions On Latest Episode Of “Cr*zy In Love”

Chrisean Rock Thanks Her Mother & Her Wise Words On Twitter

I love my mom she got hella wisdom https://t.co/HT9FS2O6Hr — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 1, 2023

Furthermore, it’s that kind of assessment and support that has likely gotten her into a “stress-free” zone, she recently expressed. “I love dealing with people on my terms,” Chrisean Rock wrote on Twitter with a crying-laughing emoji. “Dat compromising s**t ain’t it wen u a boss I been the most stress free I ever been. I got my lor starker here n there. I got my best friends close asf n I got freedom to be dat b***h 24/7.”

Meanwhile, when it comes to Blueface, the “Baddies” star is drawing a pretty rough line in the sand. “You tweeting because you are blocked,” she told him during a recent Twitter spat. “No more coochie for u blue if it ain’t you p***y no more b***h. I don’t wan f**k with u only wen I wan f**k with u so f**k u. Yo b***h a** called 5times from no caller ID. I’ma unblock yo b***h a** wen da baby gets here but for now enjoy pretending by all means I don’t give a f**k.” On that note, stay logged into HNHH for more news and updates on Chrisean Rock.

Read More: Blueface Denies Being In Chrisean Rock’s Live Stream, Internet Reacts