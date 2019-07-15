wisdom
- MusicKendrick Lamar Speaks On 50 Cent Wisdom That Blew Him AwayKendrick gave Fif his flowers during his recent Interview Magazine piece.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Expresses Love To Her Mother For Her "Wisdom" About Blueface"I love my mom she got hella wisdom," the reality star quote-tweeted a vid of her mom's advice on "Crazy In Love."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramKeyshia Cole Drops Message About People "Who Hurt You... Out Of Spite"The R&B songbird didn't mention a peep about Antonio Brown, but her fans were quick to revisit his disrespectful social media posts about Cole.By Erika Marie
- GramMaster P & Lebron James Bond Over Their Kids At AAU Basketball GameAt their kids' basketball game, Master P and LeBron took the time out to share parental wisdom.By Joe Abrams
- GramT.I. Posts Throwback Lauren London Photos On Her BirthdayT.I. had some kind words for Lauren London on her 36th birthday.By Alexander Cole
- MusicT.I. Has A Message For People Getting Government ChecksIn the middle of a studio recording session, T.I. takes a moment to share some words of wisdom on the topic of ownership.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWaka Flocka Drops A PSA On Staying SuccessfulHaving evolved nicely into the role of "OG," Waka Flocka Flame offers some advice to those in hot pursuit of success. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTravis Scott Advised 600Breezy To Put Career Above "Other People"600Breezy says he was recently hanging out with Travis Scott in a nightclub when the "Astroworld" artist dropped off words of wisdom.By Erika Marie
- GramMeek Mill Addresses Pop Smoke Murder With Kay Slay WisdomMeek Mill uses an exchange between Pop Smoke and DJ Kay Slay to emphasize the importance of keeping a loyal entourage. By Mitch Findlay
- GramWaka Flocka Offers Wisdom About Surviving The Rap GameFollowing the tragic murder of Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka looks to dispel the narrative that rap is an inherently dangerous game. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsStyles P Responds After Billie Eilish Calls Out "Lying" RappersStyles P breaks down why Billie Eilish's recent comments on hip-hop authenticity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDame Dash Returns To Breakfast Club To Drop Some KnowledgeThe school of Dusko Poppington. By Mitch Findlay
- GramDaBaby Praises Diddy After They Have "Real-Deal" Talk At Mogul's Bev Hills CribPassing down knowledge and wisdom.By Erika Marie
- GramMaster P & Romeo Miller Visit NBA YoungBoy To Support Him During House ArrestP wanted to give a little encouragement.By Erika Marie
- GramWaka Flocka Says "Warring With Yourself" Is The Greatest Battle In LifeHe dropped some Waka Wisdom on IG.By Erika Marie
- AnticsKodak Black Offers Motivation To All The Heartbroken Fellas In JailHeart Break Kodak strikes again. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTentacion's Old Direct Messages Shared By Lil XanLil Xan often sought advice from XXXTentacion.By Alex Zidel