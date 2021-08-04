Joe Abrams
- Original ContentJack Harlow: 10 Essential SongsFrom “What’s Poppin?” to “Like This," we're running through a list of the rapper’s most necessary listens. By Joe Abrams
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Trippie Redd's Craziest LooksCheck out Trippie Redd's trippiest outfits.By Joe Abrams
- GramToosii Says He'd Give Up His Career For His RelationshipToosii responded after fans said his relationship was ruining his career.By Joe Abrams
- GramBrittany Renner Confirms Tyga Romance Never Happened With Backhanded CommentBrittany Renner doesn't seem to think she missed out on anything with Tyga.By Joe Abrams
- GramAmber Rose Blasts AE As Narcissistic; Says She's Still In Love With HimAmber Rose took to Instagram to address being "in love with a narcissist." By Joe Abrams
- NewsTion Wayne Taps ArrDee For "Wid It"Tion Wayne and ArrDee collab again for some drill heat.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Won't Hide Pregnancy With Baby #2: ReportKylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly expecting their second child together. By Joe Abrams
- NewsShad Takes Aim At Commentators With "Body (No Reason)"Hopefully, "Body (No Reason)" is a sign that a new album will be dropping soon. By Joe Abrams
- MoviesThe Avengers Get The Help They Need In Final "Eternals" Trailer"Eternals", starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, will hit theaters on November 5th.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureElon Musk Announces New Tesla Robot Capable Of Human LaborElon Musk described the Tesla Bot as capable of doing boring and dangerous human work.By Joe Abrams
- TVFirst Teaser For Charlamagne The God's Late Night Show Drops: WatchCharlamagne's "Tha God's Honest Truth" will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert on Comedy Central.By Joe Abrams
- GramNew NBA Youngboy Photo From Jail SurfacesIt's been about five months since NBA Youngboy was initially locked up.By Joe Abrams
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian & Kanye West Appear Amicable At Malibu LunchKimYe are on good terms, it would seem.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Cacti Brand Announces College Ambassador ProgramCacti is looking to tap into the College market.By Joe Abrams
- RelationshipsBrittni Mealy Says Future Still Hasn't Apologized For Calling Her A "Hoe"The drama continues.By Joe Abrams
- MusicLil Tjay's Tribute To Deceased Friend Taken Down Over Uncleared Giveon SampleLil Tjay released a video for the track on August 14th, the 5 year anniversary of his childhood friend's death. By Joe Abrams
- MusicLudacris Says He "Understands" Artistic Comparisons With DaBabyLudacris doesn't seem to mind comparisons with DaBaby. By Joe Abrams
- SneakersDrake Shows Off Travis Scott Fragment Jordan 1s On InstagramThe collaborative sneaker between Jordan Brand, Travis Scott, and Hiroshi Fujiwara is currently sold out. By Joe Abrams
- TVChris Cuomo On Brother Andrew Cuomo's Scandal: "I Did Urge Him To Resign"Chris Cuomo addressed his brother's resignation due to sexual assault claims during his CNN show.By Joe Abrams
- NewsBoldy James Taps Earl Sweatshirt For "Photographic Memories"Boldy James and The Alchemist find success in simplicity on "Photographic Memories."By Joe Abrams
- NewsFat Joe And Dre Go Old School On "Diamonds"Fat Joe and the gang repurpose that iconic late 200's sound on "Diamonds."By Joe Abrams
- NewsPardison Fontaine Wants Company On "By Myself"It seems Fontaine's scared of ending up alone.By Joe Abrams
- NewsKarlae Films Herself In The Studio For "Pockets"Karlae goes on the offensive with the new track. By Joe Abrams
- NewsAZ Previews New Album With "The Wheel""The Wheel" proves to be another gem in AZ's discography.By Joe Abrams
- NewsDaBoii, And Slimmy B Find West Coast Harmony With "Still Gangin'""Still Gangin" may prove to be the Summer's most high-energy release. By Joe Abrams
- NewsBIG30 Drops Off "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck"You can hear the Pooh Shiesty influence in BIG30's new release.By Joe Abrams
- NewsSean Paul and Ty Dolla $ign Bring Back Summer With "Only Fanz"Tropical vibes return with "Only Fanz."By Joe Abrams
- NewsFlipp Dinero Flexes Up On "Play My Part"Flipp Dinero's raspy voice once again takes stage on "Play My Part."By Joe Abrams
- NewsD Smoke Makes Aggressive Return With "Shame On You"D Smoke separates himself from the competition on "Shame On You."By Joe Abrams
- MoviesDenzel Washington Directs, Michael B. Jordan Stars In "Journal For Jordan" Trailer"Journal for Jordan" stars Michael B. Jordan.By Joe Abrams
- Original ContentYNW Melly's New Album "Just A Matter Of Slime": Everything We Know"Just A Matter Of Slime" will be YNW Melly’s second full-length release since his arrest.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Shaves Head For New Single, Reveals Another TattooThe rapper-turned-singer debuted the new look on Twitter.By Joe Abrams
- SportsBidding Starts At $100K For Kobe Bryant's NBA Debut ShoesThe Adidas shoes that Kobe wore for his first NBA game hit auction this week.By Joe Abrams
- SportsJanis Timma Gets Love From Orlando Magic Fans In Team DebutJanis Timma quickly became a fan favorite on Twitter.By Joe Abrams
- SportsNicole Brown's Sister Says O.J. Simpson Believes His Own Lies, Is DelusionalTanya Brown's comments came after O.J. Simpson doubled down on his innocence this week.By Joe Abrams
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Details Lebron's Pitch To Join Lakers In First Team Press ConferenceCarmelo Anthony joined the Lakers earlier this month.By Joe Abrams
- Hip-Hop HistoryKool & The Gang Sax Player Dennis Thomas Dies At 70Saxophone player, stylist, and founding member of Kool & The Gang, Dennis Thomas, passed away this week. By Joe Abrams
- AnticsKanye West Fan Tackled By Security After Storming Stage During "Donda" EventThis fan's dream of getting up close and personal with Kanye was quickly shut down.By Joe Abrams
- TV"Y: The Last Man" TV Series Gets First Official TrailerThe TV series, based on the DC comic of the same name, will premiere September 13th.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureAsian Doll Reveals She's Still Struggling Emotionally After King Von's DeathAsian Doll shares heartbreaking tweets as she discusses how much she misses King Von.By Joe Abrams
- BasketballJimmy Butler Signs 4-Year, $184 Million Extension With Heat5x All-Star Jimmy Butler signed a 4-year extension with the Heat. By Joe Abrams
- FootballEzekiel Elliott Catches Yet Another Lawsuit Over Alleged Dog BitingThis marks the third lawsuit over Elliott's dogs in the past fourteen months.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureLizzo Says Twerking Is "Good For Humanity" In TED TalkLizzo took the stage with five dancers for the twerk-focused TED talk.By Joe Abrams
- SportsShaq Fires Back At Dwight Howard's Impersonation Of HimShaq responds after Dwight Howard mocks him. By Joe Abrams
- BasketballTeam USA Men's Basketball Wins Fourth Gold Medal In A Row; Beats FranceTeam USA beat out France 87-82.By Joe Abrams
- PoliticsSt. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns At BLM Protestors Receive Mayoral PardonThe lawyer-couple went viral last summer for pointing an AR and handgun at Black Lives Matter protestors. By Joe Abrams