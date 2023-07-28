Blueface Denies Being In Chrisean Rock’s Live Stream, Internet Reacts

Try as he might, it doesn’t seem as though Blueface will be able to get away with his latest lie. Early on Friday (July 28) morning, his Cr*zy In Love co-star Chrisean Rock went Live on Instagram from bed, and viewers couldn’t help but notice a figure that looked that her “dusty ex” appearing in the corner. Seeing as the future co-parents have been trading shots on Twitter over the past week, and the 23-year-old denounced Blueface as a “manipulator,” many were disappointed to see Rock back in his arms. However, they certainly weren’t surprised.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen the expecting mother continuously pulled back into the embattled artist’s arms. They’ve both acted out in toxic ways toward each other, but no matter how much pain they’ve caused, the addiction to the drama outweighs the trauma and keeps them looping in karmic patterns. After Blueface was outed for seemingly spending time with Chrisean while publicly uplifting his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, he quickly hopped online in an attempt to clear his name.

Blueface Attempts to Control the Narrative

“That ain’t me, wtf,” the California native wrote in Hollywood Unlocked‘s comment section. Despite his response, the internet is calling cap on Blueface’s claims. “Wow, that’s deada** him 😂😂,” one person laughed in response. “And yesterday she was acting like she really coming to her senses and y’all was applauding her 😂😂😂. There is absolutely NO HOPE FOR HER!” they added.

Another person chimed in, “Prime example of how ni**as get caught red-handed AND STILL LIE 😂😂.” Elsewhere, others suggested that Blue could just be trying to keep things between him and Rock lowkey to avoid feuding with his first MILF Music signee.

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to read how Instagram users are reacting to Blueface denying his appearance in Chrisean Rock’s Live this morning. Do you think the 26-year-old is being truthful, or perhaps trying to shield himself from drama with Jaidyn Alexis? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

