Blueface Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Drinking While Pregnant, She Updates Us On Her Baby Bump

Despite their best efforts to move on from each other and their toxic relationship, Blueface and Chrisean Rock remain pulled back into each other’s lives. That won’t change anytime soon because they’re just weeks away from welcoming their first child together. The Baddies cast member has already taken a paternity test and expressed an interest in giving birth at home. Blue, on the other hand, seems to be far more preoccupied with his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, who he’s trying to fast-track to superstardom using a similar formula he did with Chrisean.

We’ve now heard two singles from the mother of two – “Stewie” and “Workout” – the first of which has upwards of 100K streams on Spotify already. The 26-year-old continues to support his co-parent loudly and proudly, but at the same time, he’s been sharing harrowing allegations about Rock online. After the Baltimore native claimed that alcohol was necessary for her to make it through her exhausting relationship with Blueface, he suggested that she’s been consuming alcohol while carrying their child. “I didn’t raise this young lady,” he wrote in Hollywood Unlocked‘s comment section on Wednesday (July 26).

Blueface’s Troubling Allegations About His Future Co-Parent

“She comes from a family that has addiction to substance abuse. She drank because she liked the may it made her feel, which is why everyone drinks,” the “Thotiana” artist noted. “Her abusing that feeling has nothing to do with me. Just young, immature, an inability to manage herself, is lacking lots of accountability on her end. Literally asking for drinks pregnant without my presence, guarantee when the baby is out she will be drunk all over again,” Blue speculated.

Interestingly, an increasing number of fans have been seeing things from the soon-to-be father of three’s perspective lately. Thanks to the second season of his Cr*zy In Love series, we’ve gotten an inside look at Rock’s frequent emotional outbursts, as well as how her alleged lies have impacted her baby daddy.

Chrisean Rock is “Stevie to the Bulls**t”

Amid the gossip, the accused is using her platform to focus on other things, such as her rapidly growing baby bump. Keep scrolling to read the latest pregnancy updates from Chrisean Rock’s Twitter feed as the world anxiously awaits to find out if she’s having a boy or a girl. Do you think the “Vibe” artist and Blueface have a shot at reconciliation in the future? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Man my stomach getting bigger n bigger — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) July 27, 2023

The babyyyyyy growingggg — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) July 27, 2023

