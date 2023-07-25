Chrisean Rock: Breaking Down Her Legal Troubles

In recent times, the name Chrisean Rock has been associated with a string of legal issues and controversies. This is particularly true ever since she began seeing rapper Blueface. From arrests to drug charges, fights, and the status of her relationship with the rapper, we’ll break down the significant incidents surrounding Chrisean Rock and her tumultuous journey.

Wanted In Oklahoma: Drug Charges

Chrisean Rock listed on Oklahoma's most wanted fugitives list for possession with the intent to distribute- which carries a four-year sentence! 😳 pic.twitter.com/n92SHpOC09 — Baddie TEA (@bgctea2020) July 6, 2023

The first significant issue faced by Chrisean Rock involves drug possession and intent to sell charges in Oklahoma. The charges against her included possession of a stolen vehicle, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent, all contributing to her ongoing legal woes. To complicate matters, she is currently pregnant with rapper Blueface’s child, adding to the drama between the two. A physical altercation with a fan and Blueface’s questioning of the unborn child’s paternity further fueled the media frenzy. Interestingly, the Zeus series Crazy In Love is set to focus on her pregnancy, drawing even more attention to the situation. Blueface had previously been on house arrest, which he blamed on Chrisean, stating he took the fall for her.

Arrested In New Orleans: Initial Legal Troubles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: ChriseanRock and Sexyy Red attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

The first major incident involving Chrisean occurred in New Orleans. Here, she was arrested on a bench warrant from Oklahoma. This came just three months after her initial arrest for stealing Blueface’s Mercedes G-Wagon. She was also reportedly found to have crack cocaine. This incident was the catalyst for the epic downfall of the hip hop couple. Chrisean continues to await news about this case, as it is ongoing.

Video Evidence Of Physical Altercation With Blueface

Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock get into physical fight with each other on Hollywood Blvd.👀😳 pic.twitter.com/ZqpbDl9130 — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 2, 2022

There was a notable altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface in Phoenix, which resulted in her arrest for trespassing. However, it’s important to clarify that she was not arrested for physically hitting Blueface, as initially reported. Instead, the arrest stemmed from her actions involving taking Blueface’s phone and swinging at his friend. Despite the heated fight, Blueface chose not to retaliate physically, and video footage shows the police handcuffing Chrisean Rock. It’s worth mentioning that they have a history of toxic behavior, with previous fights, including one with Blueface’s family, being investigated by the police.

However, in a separate incident purported to occur in Los Angeles, the former couple were captured fighting one another. In the clip, Chrisean physically assaults Blueface, and the rapper retaliates with his own swing. The video further thrust the pair into infamy as the world chimed in with opinions.

Chrisean’s Perspective On The Legal Issues

The rapping reality star has spoken out against being listed as a wanted fugitive in Oklahoma. She claims that they are merely seeking money from her. Nevertheless, official records clearly indicate two charges related to controlled substances, originating from a 2022 Oklahoma arrest where she was accused of driving a stolen vehicle and possessing cocaine. Despite her ongoing legal battles, Chrisean Rock has been actively promoting her Zeus series and is also expecting a baby with rapper Blueface, though their romantic relationship has since ended.

Even amid her legal issues, Rock maintains a significant presence on social media. At the time of writing, she boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram. Her popularity stems from her authenticity and openness about her life, which has garnered a dedicated following. However, even her social media persona does not overshadow the gravity of her legal issues.

Conclusion

Natalie Nunn and ChriseanRock at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Chrisean Rock’s legal troubles have been marred by arrests, drug charges, fights, and her association with rapper Blueface. As events continue to unfold, her story will likely remain subject to intense media scrutiny and public interest. While her media presence might maintain popularity, it does not negate the seriousness of the legal situations she finds herself in. The public watches with bated breath, wondering what lies ahead for Chrisean Rock and her turbulent journey through the legal system.