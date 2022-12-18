Even if you’re not a reality TV fanatic, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s new show. Their relationship certainly won’t be winning any “couple goals” awards anytime soon. However, they do know how to entertain a crowd with their dramatic antics.

Last Sunday (December 11) was when we saw the premiere of Zeus’ Crazy In Love series. The first episode had no shortage of chaos, including a physical blowout between the “Thotiana” rapper and his girlfriend’s dad, as well as some bickering between the lovers themselves. Elsewhere in the same show, Rock steals a van and drives away as her man proudly watches on.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Those who didn’t watch the series debut likely came across some of the clips circulating on social media with the most ridiculous moments. As fans prepare for another episode tonight (December 17), more snippets of what we can expect have been making rounds online.

On Saturday (December 16), @theneighborhoodtalk posted one that finds Blueface in the middle of a confrontation with Rock’s brother. Specifically, the recording artist is being pressed about his very public history of domestic violence with his girlfriend.

During their conversation, the reality starlet’s sibling admitted to having hit his own baby mothers before. However, he wants to see better for his family. “I done hit them before, but I’m not embracing that,” he explains to Blue.

When the 25-year-old asks Rock’s brother why he previously put his hands on the women in his life, he quickly said, “She hit me!” Defending himself just as promptly, the “Bleed It” artist claps back, “So you did the same shit as me!”

In the past, we’ve seen how violent things can get between Chrisean and her lover. Both of them have been accused of physically harming one another. Recently, she seemingly flexed a photo of Blueface sporting two black eyes that got her some serious backlash online.

Earlier this summer, Rock’s brother publicly spoke out regarding his concern for the couple’s relationship. “Chrisean I Love You So Much and over here hurting bout you,” he wrote after hearing about the Crazy In Love star’s fight that left his sister with a missing patch of hair and a broken bathroom door.

“Our father raised us to protect our sisters at all cost. [You] da youngest one. I know you love Blue, I jus wanna ask him do he love you? I can’t play bout [you] no more Chrisean. I’ll see y’all soon,” his message went on.

Read everything he had to say below. Afterward, let us know if you’ll be tuning into tonight’s episode in the comments.

