Chrisean Rock and Blueface are trending yet again. Throughout this year, the couple has made headlines for many different reasons. From going to jail to fighting family members and even sucking toes, the duo has had trouble staying out of the spotlight.

Their newest escapade involved Chrisean, Blueface’s cell phone, and an Instagram live stream. After allegedly getting into a physical altercation, Chrisean hopped on IG to blow off some steam.

“Imma go to jail,” she said to her viewers. The Baltimore native claimed she took her boyfriend’s phone and left him in their hotel room while she ran errands. She then accused Blue, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, of cheating on her with a “broke b*tch.”

Honing in on their apparent fight, the reality television star said that she broke everything in their hotel room– which almost resulted in her getting arrested. “We had to run from that hotel to another one,” she said before giggling.

After ranting, Blue’s phone started ringing, which Chrisean happily answered. His mother, Karlissa, was on the other line inquiring about her son’s whereabouts. After she asked if he was okay, Chrisean replied, “Maybe, maybe not. I might leave his body missing.”

Aside from commentary, she also accidentally showed a picture of Blueface’s infant daughter when she showed his phone on live. “Oops, I wasn’t supposed to show y’all his baby,” she said before showing the screen again.

Watch all the clips below.