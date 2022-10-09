Things between Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been far from smooth. In the last couple of months, the two have gotten into physical altercations, fought each other’s family members, and been arrested.

The couple has been known to break up and get back together, but after their last incident, Chrisean promised she wasn’t returning. After getting into a fight in their hotel room and destroying everything in sight, Rock stole her boyfriend’s phone and went on Instagram live. She told viewers that she almost got arrested and had to flee the premises.

Following their dispute, the Baltimore native shared many tweets claiming she was single. One said, “Y’all really think I’ll never leave bro ? I honestly [want to] know why u guys think this way?”

However, that did not phase Blue, as he posted a tweet that read, “I ain’t never been single I always kept a couple.”

Y’all really think I’ll never leave bro ? I honestly wan know why u guys think this way? — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 5, 2022

While social media users have little faith in their split, Chrisean continues proving it’s done. Video footage captured the reality television star dancing sexually with a girl in a nightclub. As Meek Mill and Big Boogie blasted from the speakers, Chrisean ground on the woman standing before her.

Rock tongue kissed the girl multiple times in the heat of the moment. Initially, the girl hesitated but eventually gave in. After their smooch, they continued to dance, but the girl turned away from Rock’s face.

