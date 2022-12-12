Of the countless celebrity couples out there, Chrisean Rock and Blueface obviously aren’t exactly a fan favourite. However, they do frequently entertain the world with their antics, which is precisely how they landed their Crazy In Love reality series on Zeus.

During Sunday (December 11) night’s premiere, there were plenty of intense moments that played out on screen. Among them was undoubtedly a fight between the “Thotiana” rapper and his girlfriend’s dad.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In a video that’s since been making rounds on the internet. Blueface can be seen engaging in a verbal confrontation with Rock’s father before the two actually come to blows. “Nice to meet you, father,” the recording artist says to him.

“Don’t do that ever again,” he claps back straightaway. Then he adds, “Don’t touch my daughter like that ever again.” In response, the 25-year-old says, “So you teach your daughter to [put] hands on men?” He seems to be referring to past altercations between him and Chrisean, now blaming her parent for teaching her to act out in aggression.

The comment certainly didn’t sit well with his potential future father-in-law. Moments later, Blueface was hit directly in the face, causing a more serious brawl to break out immediately after.

Aside from that, last night’s episode also saw more ridiculous antics. At one point, Rock stole a van and afterward, drove away. Later, she and her partner bicker in public as she tells him to “stop playing with [her] d*ck.”

Twitter has been abuzz with gossip since the show began. “Imagine yo gf and her daddy be trying to fight you. He can’t catch no break,” one user accordingly joked upon seeing the latest clips.

“Chrisean is the problem, emotionally unstable is an understatement. Blueface is on eggshells constantly trying to keep her from exploding over the tiniest shit. I know he is miserable and exhausted,” another person speculated from the outside of the relationship.

Additionally, some people think the toxic couple shouldn’t be given a platform. “We gotta question Zeus’ ethics because why would you wanna promote domestic violence and family trauma?” someone pondered.

Check out more Twitter reactions to Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s surprisingly popular Crazy In Love reality series below. Additionally, check back with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

This father wasting his time pic.twitter.com/G2gHfej179 — Himothy (@Himothy7777) December 12, 2022

Imagine yo gf and her daddy be trying to fight you he can’t catch no break 😭 — Katoo🦍🚦 (@KatoMoeBuxksz) December 12, 2022

Chrisean is the problem. Emotionally unstable is an understatement. Blueface is on eggshells constantly trying to keep her from exploding over the tiniest shit. I know he is miserable and exhausted. pic.twitter.com/sunn2Tqi3o — 👑 (@ebonymystique) December 12, 2022

Poor Blueface can’t make a joke about anything without Chrisean sucking all the air out of the room. In every scene everybody looks so tense & uncomfortable around her. pic.twitter.com/Jxs7tQFtAl — 👑 (@ebonymystique) December 12, 2022

yeaaa so is basically the sum of the blueface & chrisean show #crazyinlove pic.twitter.com/qQZ8m3A0Lx — kenny jones (@relientkenny) December 12, 2022

Chrisean Rock Dad: *THROWS A PUNCH AT BLUEFACE*



Blueface : pic.twitter.com/XKzYo0CxXb — Dominique Jackson (@Hoodplugcomedy2) December 12, 2022

Chrisean whenever blueface breathe to hard pic.twitter.com/UwU5iyo3l2 — lil haiti babe🇭🇹 (@Edmondo__Alexis) December 11, 2022

Stop comparing Chrisean and Blueface to Bobby and Whitney… at least Bobby and Whitney had talent #crazyinlove pic.twitter.com/ALwweTxFJ7 — NA$JAE ❤️‍🔥 (@DaHawtie) December 12, 2022

We gotta question Zeus ethics because why would you wanna promote domestic violence and family trauma? Chrisean and Blueface ain’t a couple anyone should idolize AT ALL && if you do then baby you need to seek counseling. pic.twitter.com/ETcv3nJBXU — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) December 12, 2022

