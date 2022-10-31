The tumultuous relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has been a cause for concern. The young couple has been labeled as “toxic” by the masses as their ongoing fights—often physical—unravel on social media stages. The pair have been going strong, somewhat, for years after Chrisean appeared on the rapper’s online reality series, but their romance has been anything but happily ever after.

The ups and downs of Blueface and Chrisean’s relationship have been heavily documented as videos often appear online of their interactions. From sex tapes to public brawls on the street, this romance has been an ongoing talking point. There have even been artists who praised Blue and Rock, even amid backlash over them fighting one another.

Chrisean Rock says that Blueface assaulted and beat her up after he caught her texting another man 😳 pic.twitter.com/1p3bDJ8ocL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 30, 2022

Most recently, Halloween celebrations were interrupted when Chrisean surfaced on Instagram Live, this time showing off injuries she said were from Blueface. According to Rock in the widely circulated clip, the rapper punched her in her face, gave her a black eye, and split her lip.

The backlash was swift as people demanded that outlets stop covering the couple, but Rock returned with an explanation—and to accept responsibility.

“Sorry guys I had a mental breakdown/bad trip with the liquor trynna jump out of a moving car on freeway [praying hands emoji],” she wrote in an update. “I will be working on my mental health n liquor habits.” This isn’t the first time that Chrisean has blamed alcohol for her or Blueface’s physical altercations.

ChriseanRock says Blueface did NOT beat her up pic.twitter.com/lMHhdPnHBF — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 30, 2022

After days of pushback, Blueface offered his take on what occurred.

“Idk how y’all by passing her tryna jump out a moving car on the hwy in Gary indiana a little bloody nose an lip is save compared to the injuries she would have really sustained,” he tweeted. “Pray for rocks mental health if you actually care she’s perfectly fine physically.”

“Tryna hold rock down is a bull ride she ain’t no weak b*tch clearly y’all ain’t watched her go against baddies south security.”

Still, the reactions to the couple’s latest antics have been critical. There have been rumors that Blueface and Chrisean are filming a reality show of their own for Zeus, and people have demanded that the network scrap the series before it sees the light of day.

Check out Blueface’s tweets below.