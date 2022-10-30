One of pop culture’s most argumentative couples is Blueface and Chrisean Rock, and the on-and-off-again pair just ran into a sour turn. Earlier today, it was reported that Chrisean Rock went live on Instagram and was crying with visible bruises, seemingly arguing with Blueface. In a recent post, she said that she had drunk a lot of Casamigos that night and was having “a mental breakdown/bad trip with the liquor.”

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

“Everybody fine,” she says in the clip. “No filter, no make-up. I had a bad trip yesterday with Casamigos. I tried to jump out of a f**king car on the highway. Blueface was keeping me from jumping out of the car. I thought that b***h was trying to get the f**k up out the car, but he was trying to save me. I just… blacked out.”

This should come as little surprise, given that Blueface allegedly punched Rock’s father and conflicts between that circle have been making headlines for a while. This specific incident seems to have started when Rock was texting another man and the rapper assaulted her, and she went live shortly after.

“The f**k. This is a busted lip,” she said. “A busted nose… you’re lying. You weird a** b**h… He’s gonna pull me back just to hit me in my mouth because I wanted to jump out the car.”

In the clip, Blueface is heard making fun of Rock’s bruises in the background. “Who gives a f**k about your lips,” he said. “All you’re going to do is suck d**k with them. Nobody cares.”

That Blueface & Chrisean show needs to be scrapped immediately. After the way he put his hands on her tonight, it’s time yall stop glorifying abusive relationships and CANCEL IT! — ✿ (@maviarose444) October 30, 2022

Despite the blatant toxicity and aggression that’s been shown in this relationship, it seems that the two can never be on exactly the same page. Rock recently showed off a new neck tattoo on TikTok that honors Blueface, and the two will be starring in a reality TV show on Zeus Networks called Crazy In Love. The back-and-forth between peaches and cream and warfare between the two is an exhausting press cycle at this point, but it unfortunately doesn’t seem to be slowing down soon.

We just hope that the two can coexist in any capacity without hurting each other, their families, or themselves in the process.