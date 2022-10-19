Chrisean Rock and Blueface still have many fans confused about the status of their toxic relationship. Earlier this month, the “Thotiana” rapper took to social media to share photos of his two-month old baby girl with ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis while claiming that he was in fact not in a relationship Chrisean.

However, that didn’t stop the 22-year old from getting her seventh tattoo of the rapper. On Tuesday, Rock showed off her brand new ink, a portrait of Blueface’s face plastered on the side of her neck, as well as his birth name, Jonathan, inked above her eyebrow. She shared a video of her new tat to TikTok with the caption, “when they ask you to stop tattooing the same dude.”

Back in March, Chrisean also got “Johnathan’s P***y” tattooed on her lower belly in honor of the rapper. When explaining the reason for her devotional ink, she shared, “I got it because it is what it is.” Rock’s new ink comes on the heels of the young star taking to Twitter to defend her character amid claims that she and Blueface are in a toxic relationship.

“I’m not a toxic female,” she tweeted. “Sh** be happening because we clearly don’t want the same thing at the moment.” While the status of the polarizing couple’s relationship is still not clear, they recently announced their new Zeus reality show entitled Crazy In Love. The upcoming series joins other hit shows on the infamous network, including Baddies, Joseline’s Cabaret, The Conversation, and Bad Boys.

As for Chrisean’s newest tattoo, Blueface has yet to speak out on the ink. Share your thoughts below.