Chrisean Rock Gets Blueface Face Tattoo Amid Reunion Backlash

Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to shocking fans with the lengths she's willing to go to for her the father of her child, Blueface. With that being said, her latest stunt still has commenters in awe. Today, she took to Instagram to reveal that she's gotten a new tattoo of his face on her face, in honor of their love.

In a new clip, she's seen sitting down to get the tattoo, and later with the piece complete. Notably, the ink sits right next to another one of Chrisean's Blueface tribute tattoos. It boasts his birth name in bold cursive letters, and is just above her eyebrow.

Chrisean Rock Shows Off Her New Ink On IG

Fans are pretty concerned for Chrisean at this point, as she and Blueface are known for having a pretty toxic bond. She recently announced that she was moving back in with the rapper amid his stint in jail, which even prompted a response from Wack 100. "WELL SEE ABOUT THIS. UM THATS MY HOME HE DIDNT TELL YA," he wrote. Countless commenters are fed up over this latest token of affection, with plenty hoping that it's nothing but a gag.

"I really pray this is fake," one worried fan writes. "You ruined your face girl," another says. Notably, the news also arrives just a month after Chrisean had her first tattoo of Blueface's face, which was on her neck, covered up. At the time, she was set on moving on from the "Thotiana" performer for good. She even got another man's name tattooed on her wrist, “Kevin,” amid her short-lived fling with K Suave. What do you think of Chrisean Rock and Blueface's recent reunion? What about her new ink? Do you hope that it's fake? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

