Chrisean Rock Breaks Down While Singing Gospel Music In Public: Watch

Chrisean Rock is constantly in the news and it is not usually for something all that positive. A lot of people are against her and essentially giving up hope that she can turn her life around. Honestly speaking, we can see why followers of her are starting to believe that. As much as Chrisean maligns her ex and baby daddy Blueface, she still has some love for him. It does make some sense though. They did have a child together and were with each other for a while.

It is never easy to leave a relationship even if it was tumultuous as theirs. There very well could be more to the story, even though many publications, including us, have reported about it so often. Chrisean has not made the best decisions for herself and the people around her. She has shown signs in the past where she has acknowledged that fact. But, the artist and TV star continues to backtrack in some shape or form.

The Music Hit Chrisean Rock With A Massive Wave Emotion

That could have been what was on her mind in this recent clip above. Rock appears to be a bar with some friends doing some karaoke. She was passionately singing some Gospel music and in the middle of her performance started to get choked up. Of course, fans had divided reactions, with a slightly higher number of negative comments. One is praying that Rock finds peace, saying, "God gon break you down every single time to let you know who is your strength. I love this for her ❤️" Another has a totally different view. This person writes, "EXACTLY! It’s not genuine! And she’s doing this on a public platform but then starts winning to the highest degree on her "good days" …God is gonna hold her accountable. I’m just searching my own heart and mind daily so I don’t end up like her." Regardless of other people's stances, we hope that Rock eventually finds peace.

What are your thoughts on this new video of Chrisean Rock crying while singing Gospel music? What do you think was on her mind in that moment? How can she get her life back in order? Where do you stand on Chrisean overall and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chrisean Rock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture and music world.

