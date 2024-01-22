Kanye West Posts Bianca Censori Driving Mysterious Car In Latex Outfit, Fans Immediately Make Jokes

Fans love being comedians on Instagram.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023

Kanye West is easily one of the biggest names in the music world, despite all of his antics over the years. Although some fans have fallen out of favor with him, he still has a dedicated fanbase. Furthermore, he is in the midst of a rollout for his new album, Vultures. This project is now set to arrive on February 9th, although it remains to be seen if this will happen. Overall, there have been numerous delays up until this point. Additionally, we haven't seen much in terms of footage from the studio.

These days, Ye can be seen hanging out with his new wife, Bianca Censori. The two have a relationship that has proven concerning to some. Her friends and family believe Ye is using her as some sort of prop. Moreover, they think he is also purposely isolating her. That said, Ye has been posting her quite a bit on his Instagram page. This morning, we got a video of Censori driving a mysterious-looking vehicle. Not to mention, she had on a black latex outfit that had a lot of fans talking in the comments.

Kanye West Cruising With Bianca Censori

"She dressed like a plunger," one person wrote. "Why she dressed like a latex glove," someone else said. When it comes to Instagram, fans love to try and be comedians. They are always coming up with jokes, and it is interesting to watch people cook up some sort of creative comment. People even try and make up some sort of fanfiction, as one commenter said, "im convinced that shes not real and its kanye using ai to make her."

Let us know what you think about Censori and her outfit, in the comments section below. Additionally, tell us your thoughts on this relationship. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

