JPEGMAFIA & Kanye West Come Together After Former's Viral Rant: Photo

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures being delayed multiple times hasn't come as a surprise to their fans. The father of four's past few LPs have all been revealed to the world on their own timeline, independent of promises made on social media. We first thought it might drop in the final days of 2023, and later on January 12 – coinciding with Kid Cudi's INSANO album. Now, it's said to be hitting DSPs on February 9, but only time will tell if the artists come through.

Despite not delivering new music, West has been shamelessly outside and networking with fellow creatives, including JPEGMAFIA. Seeing these two come together is something of a surprise, especially after all the 34-year-old had to say about Yeezy in his since-deleted online rant this week. "Also Kanye West I respect [you], but the way [you] acknowledge n****s who have less to offer [you] than me makes me feel a way," Peggy vented. "I'm a scientist in the lab, a surgeon bruh. And [you] skip over me for n****s that's getting they baby mommas f**ked on camera. I wanna make money f**k these n****s."

Kanye West and Peggy Come Face-to-Face

On Friday (January 19), JPEG's Twitter/X page lit up with a new photo of him and Ye together in all-black ensembles. The "All Falls Down" hitmaker wore a shark tooth necklace to match the new shiny addition to his mouth, while the New York native let a simple gold cross chain hang outside his black jacket. "Vultures 🦅," Peggy wrote in his caption, potentially suggesting he and West have a collaboration on the way.

Elsewhere online, Kanye West proudly showed off his new James Bond-inspired teeth on social media. The rumours of the Atlanta-born entertainer having his chompers removed to wear them have been dispelled, but his firstborn, North West, is already flashing some shiny new grills of her own. Check out the tween's bold smile enhancement at the link below, and let us know if you'd like to hear JPEGMAFIA appear on Vultures in the comments.

