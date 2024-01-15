JPEGMAFIA Rips Kanye West For Not Working With Him, Sends Shots At Freddie Gibbs

JPEGMAFIA is an artist who is not afraid to speak up about the things that make him passionate. Overall, he is an artist who takes risk and that certainly comes through in his music. His album with Danny Brown, Scaring The Hoes, was our best of 2023, and he has plans for more projects. In fact, the artist is in the midst of working on his latest solo album, and he has been telling fans that it should be here soon. However, over the weekend, JPEG focused his attention on none other than Kanye West.

In a now-deleted rant, JPEG had a lot to say about the legendary hitmaker. Essentially, he was upset at how Ye has passed him up to work with other artists. This even led to some shots at none other than Freddie Gibbs. “Also Kanye West i respect u but the way u acknowledge n****s who have less to offer u than me makes me feel a way,” the artist wrote. “Im a scientist in the lab a surgeon bruh u and u skip over me for n****s thats getting they baby mommas fucked on camera. I wanna make money fuck these n****s.” This morning, JPEGMAFIA apologized for his rant, although he still thinks Ye has a propensity for working with incels.

JPEGMAFIA Speaks

"Im sorry for my rant about kanye earlier i just wanted to work with my idol. & Truthfully i dont give a fuck about nothing kanye got going on at this point i just wanted to get paid," he explained. "But its ok im not a rapist or some weirdo incel n***a so i get why he wouldnt wanna work with me. im kool with that." Needless to say, the artist is not afraid to go after the biggest artists. Even if that means upsetting swaths of that person's fanbase.

