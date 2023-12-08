Danny Brown Announces North American Tour Next Year Following New Album

Last month, Danny Brown released his highly anticipated new album, Quaranta. The introspective project has reportedly been in the works for a long time and caught up in label limbo for years. The album was an instant hit for critics and quickly became a mainstay of many albums of the year lists in the past few weeks. Next year, fans of the album will get the chance to see Danny perform it in person when he takes off on a pretty extensive North American tour.

The 24-date tour will cross the USA and Canada in March and April of next year. It gets underway with a show in Boston on March 12 and runs a little over a month before wrapping up in Nashville on April 14. Tickets for the show will go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM local time. Earlier this year Danny embarked on another tour with JPEGMAFIA. Those performances followed the release of the pair's collaborative album Scaring The Hoes which also proved to be a major critical darling. Check out the tour announcement and full list of dates below.

Danny Brown's "Quaranta" Tour

Both of the singles from Danny's new album have quickly become fan favorites. The lead single "Tantor" dropped back in October and was met with fan praise for its strange super hero themed instrumental and uncompromising flows. That was followed by "Jenn's Terrific Vacation" a lyrical gem which saw Danny touching on themes of gentrification with impressive focus and insight. Do you plan on seeing Danny Brown on tour next year? Which show will you be attending? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tour Dates:

03-12 Boston, MA - Paradise

03-13 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

03-15 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theater

03-16 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

03-18 Toronto, Ontario - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

03-19 Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall at 224

03-20 Chicago, IL - The Metro

03-21 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

03-22 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

03-24 Denver, CO - Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

03-26 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

03-27 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

03-29 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

03-30 Seattle, WA - Showbox

04-01 Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore

04-02 Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

04-04 San Francisco, CA - The Regency

04-06 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

04-07 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC

04-08 Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

04-09 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

04-11 Austin, TX - Empire Garage

04-13 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

04-14 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl