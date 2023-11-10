Danny Brown Opens Up About Being Suicidal While Spiraling Further Into Addiction

Danny Brown is an artist who has been through a lot during his career. However, his discography is one that is heavily celebrated. The Detroit MC has made some amazing music and his fans are always excited about what's next. He dropped a collaborative album with JPEGMAFIA earlier this year which turned out to be an AOTY contender. Furthermore, he has more new music on the way, very soon. Needless to say, if you are a Brown fan, you have been given plenty of reasons to be excited.

Unfortunately, Brown has gone through numerous struggles over the years. He has been very forthcoming about his problems with addiction. In a conversation with The Guardian, Brown got to talk about many of those problems he has faced. His rock bottom happened during the middle of the pandemic after a breakup. “I got to the point where I was pretty much suicidal,” Brown noted while referencing the fentanyl crisis and not caring about the source of his drugs.

Danny Brown Speaks

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 08: Danny Brown performs during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

“I’m in this nice-ass apartment, it was like four bedrooms, but I’m lonely as fuck. It got to the point I was just getting fucked up, every day, by myself," he continued to note. “It was seven days a week. I was in pain all the time. Throwing up and shit, you know? It was my rock bottom, that’s how it was.” Recently, Brown was able to go to rehab and get himself right. It's not easy to pull that off, but he did so with grace, and you cannot help but be proud of him.

