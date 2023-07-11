One of the best albums of 2023 just got an upgrade, and it’s just as raw and impressive as its first volume. Moreover, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown just released the Scaring The H*es: DLC Pack, a four-track expansion on their stellar collaborative project from this year. Peggy’s obviously back on production, and his instrumentals are still a wonder of impressive sampling, gritty drum patterns, and dynamic motion. Furthermore, these beats provide a wild but addictive bed for both MCs to dominate, with hilarious references and wordplay plus some sharp lyricism. Overall, if you’re not a fan of the fringes of hip-hop that become more and more important with each year, then let this be your starting point.

First off, the opening track “Guess What B***h, We Back H*e!” is a classic flow and formula for the duo, with woozy synths and hard-hitting drums. However, “HERMANOS” takes things in a more laidback direction (instrumentally, at least) with a breezy guitar sample, reminiscent verses from JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown, and a wild outro. In addition, the following cut “Tell Me Where To Go” is also a chilled-out cut with a great Al Green sample, calm delivery, and a solid boom-bap rhythm. Also, the final song brings back the gospel chops with distorted drums and a hilarious but sharp acapella outro from Danny.

JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown’s Scaring The H*es: DLC Pack

In other news concerning the rappers, the Veteran artist looks like he’ll have a busy year, with him saying he has two more albums in the year. While it’s unclear whether this EP counts, he did spark rumors of a collab tape with Denzel Curry. Meanwhile, the unkowhatimsayin¿ creative recently spoke on working through writer’s block with Logic, and as complicated as the creative process might be, it’ll probably yield some more gold from all artists involved in the future. If you want to check out this new EP, find it on YouTube and peep the tracklist below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown.

Tracklist

1. Guess What B***h, We Back H*e!

2. HERMANOS

3. Tell Me Where To Go

4. No! (x32)

