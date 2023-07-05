Danny Brown is notoriously a big hip-hop fan. The rapper talks often about the music he grew up on and which modern artists are continuing that streak. On a new episode of his podcast The Danny Brown Show, he gave some advice for young MCs who want the same admiration. “Y’all gotta make better rap albums than the rap albums that existed to talk y’all sh*t.” He explains that older rappers aren’t “hating” on younger ones just assessing the quality of their work.

Danny Brown also isn’t afraid to give newer rappers their flowers when they deserve it. He’s often praised JPEGMAFIA for his unique approach to the genre. In fact, the two admire each other’s work so much that they made an entire collaborative album together. Scaring The Hoes dropped earlier this year and saw the pair teaming up for a number of experimental rap cuts. The album also features another young MC that Danny Brown has spoken favorably of, redveil. Brown has praised redveil’s music in the past and even invited him onto an episode of his podcast.

Danny Brown’s Advice To Young Rappers

Danny Brown’s podcast has served as a platform for him to discuss many of his ongoing issues. In an episode last month, he talked about going on tour with Childish Gambino. Apparently, many of Donald Glover’s fans weren’t into Danny’s sound. He told viewers that he was booed off-stage almost every night and thought that rap fans hated him. Clearly, Danny found his audience as he’s been on many successful tours since.

Danny Brown has also talked extensively about his ongoing label troubles. He hasn’t released a new solo album since 2019’s uknowhwatimsayin. He’s told viewers that he has an entirely new record called Quaranta. Unfortunately, his label and management are reportedly holding him back from releasing it. He claims that he turned in the album over two years ago and it still hasn’t been released. What do you think of Danny Brown’s advice to up-and-coming young rappers? Let us know in the comment section below.

