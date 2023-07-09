Danny Brown and Logic both discussed the idea of writer’s block during a recent episode of the Danny Brown Show. Brown argued that he doesn’t deal with any writer’s block as long as his work is honest and comes from his own life experiences.

“Where’s the creative energy coming from?” Danny asked while discussing Logic’s output. “I just can’t f-ckin rap that much, man. Maybe I’m getting that age, that’s what it is. But no, I was like that even when I was younger.”

Read More: Swizz Beatz Says His Son Helped Kendrick Lamar Overcome Writer’s Block.

Danny Brown In Concert

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 23: Rapper Danny Brown performs onstage during the Capitol Hill Block Party on July 23, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Logic responded: “I don’t think it’s an age thing. As creatives, we all work differently, you know what I mean? I got this shit that’s just pent up in me, y’know, like I write novels, I write movies, I write albums, I have fun, I do, y’know, whatever.” He then brought up getting over writer’s block by forcing himself to “just write.”

Danny added: “When you writing about your life, there ain’t no writer’s block. If you telling the truth, it ain’t no writer’s block. And that’s what I learned — when you trying to be cool and trying to make up bars and trying to do shit, yeah, you going to have writer’s block ’cause shit gon’ get dry, but if you just talkin’ about what you got going on in your life, no matter what, you never gonna have writer’s block.”

Logic Shares His Conversation With Danny Brown

Great conversations with my bro @xdannyxbrownx ! Check out the full episode:https://t.co/gK8hZ8cDI4 pic.twitter.com/j05mmLP0LH — Rap Ron Howard (@Logic301) July 4, 2023

The conversation comes after Logic recently shared the new song, “Noell,” which acts as a tribute to his wife. It’s just the latest of several singles that Logic has put out since the release of his most recent album, College Park, earlier this year. As for Danny Brown, he recently teamed up with JPEGMAFIA for the release of their collaborative album, Scaring the Hoes. The two will also be embarking on a tour together, later this year. Shows will run from July 25th through August 26th.

Read More: Logic Returns With Gorgeous Vocals On “Noell”

[Via]