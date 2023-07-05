Logic is someone who has never been shy to try out some new styles every now and then. Although he started off his career as the kid who could rap extraordinarily fast, he has since calmed down a bit. Now, he can be heard rapping more deliberately, all while maturing his songwriting chops. Additionally, he recently came through with a beautiful Indie Rock song called “Figure It Out” which definitely took his fans by surprise. At this point, it is clear that Logic is eager to do something new.

Following a recent appearance on stage with Seth MacFarlane, the DMV artist has decided to come through with yet another song. He has been delivering these songs the last few Wednesdays, and as it turns out, this is going to be a consistent thing. Below, you can find his latest release called “Noell.” If you are familiar with Logic’s personal life, you would know that Noell is the last name of his wife Brittney.

Logic Serenades His Wife

Given the name of the track and the context around it, you could probably guess that this was going to be a love song. Overall, Logic pours his heart out on the song and gives us some vocals, unlike anything we have heard from him before. These soulful vocal lines go a long way, and they make us hope for a follow-up to this sound. Logic is an artist who is quite versatile, and it would be great to hear at least an EP full of songs like this.

With this latest string of releases from Logic, it will be interesting to see where he decided to go from here. There is a very good chance we get yet another song next Wednesday. That said, perhaps a new project could also be on the way. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new song, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

All I ever really needed was a reason, reason to fall

All I ever really needed were the right words to say

You don’t gotta talk, you don’t gotta say a word

I don’t gotta say a word