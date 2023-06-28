Logic is an artist who has truly been bossing up as of late. Overall, the artist has been able to shake off some of the labels that have been thrust onto him over the years. Moreover, with his album College Park, he showed people that he is no one to mess with. Since then, he has been steadily dropping new singles, to great success. For instance, he came out with “Figure It Out” last week, which is an indie rock ballad that even contained some elements of neo-soul and r&b.

At this point, it is clear that whenever Logic drops a new track, it is going to be a deviation from his previous norm. That was exactly the case on his brand-new track “Check Please,” which was released late last night. Overall, this is a phenomenal new cut, and it just so happens to feature his longtime collaborator, C Dot Castro. The inclusion of Castro in this song is absolutely going to excite people. Not to mention, the song sees Logic and Castro at their most confident.

Logic & C Dot Castro Do It Again

Firstly, the production on this song is menacing and immediately sets fans up for a banger. From there, C Dot Castro kicks off the song with a fire verse that eventually transitions into Logic’s part. The College Park artist then gives us a plethora of braggadocios bars that touch on a variety of topics. It all sounds absolutely fantastic, and it is hard not to love everything that is going on here.

Hopefully, we get more of this version of Logic, in the not-so-distant future. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

I Don’t Know How I Do This Shit Everyday, It Come To Me

Really If It Come To That, Chain Around My Neck, That’s A Hundred Racks

Acting Like You Got It Bitch You Really Need To Run It Back (Ah Yeah)

Ay, How The Fuck You Finna Buy A Rolex, But You Ain’t Paid Yo’ Taxes?