Denzel Curry’s new material may be coming sooner than fans were anticipating. Last year he dropped his critically acclaimed 5th album Melt My Eyez See Your Future. The album had an impressive feature list including J.I.D., 6LACK, Slowthai, Rico Nasty, and more. The extended version of the album he released later in the year featured reimagined versions of many of the songs. It also featured two brand new songs one of which featured Zacari.

Now we may have a taste of what Denzel Curry is cooking up next. In a tweet yesterday Baltimore rapper JPEGMAFIA tweeted out “2 ALBUMS LEFT TO GO. IM LOCKED IN.” The tweet got a response from Curry saying “So wassup with album 2.” Peggy quickly responded back saying “ready when u are.” This sent fans into a frenzy excited to hear what the pair had coming. The pair have collaborated twice before. First when JPEGMAFIA appeared on Denzel Curry’s song “VENGEANCE” and again when Curry joined Peggy on a remix of his song “BALD!”

Denzel Curry And JPEGMAFIA Team Up

JPEGMAFIA isn’t kidding about being locked in. Earlier this year he released SCARING THE HOES his highly anticipated collaborative album with Danny Brown. While the album only had one feature, from redveil, it appears Peggy is looking to collaborate even further going forward. It’s not entirely clear what he meant when he tweeted that he had 2 albums left to go. Many fans interpreted it as one collab with Denzel Curry and one solo project.

Last month, Denzel Curry released his Live At Electric Lady EP. The tracklist featured seven live performances of songs recorded at the legendary studio. Curry joins artists like Clairo, Japanese Breakfast, and Father John Misty who have released projects recorded at the legendary venue. It’s the only new material of his own he’s released so far this year though he has appeared on a handful of features. What do you think of Denzel Curry and JPEGMAFIA working on a collaborative album? Let us know in the comment section below.

