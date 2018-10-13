underground
- MusicDenzel Curry And JPEGMAFIA Tease New Album TogetherAfter teasing that his next project was a collab now fans might know who Denzel Curry is working with.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDouble K Of People Under The Stairs Dies At 43RIP Double K.By Aron A.
- NewsDizzy Wright "Poppin Out" Goes Super HardDizzy Wright's "Poppin Out" is his first new song of the year and he's starting on a high note by releasing a music video to go with it.By Bhaven Moorthy
- NewsLucki Pours Out His Trap Soul In This New Track ''4 The Betta''Lucki tries to break out the underground music with his track, ''4 The Betta.''By Sandra E
- Music VideosSEANTHOMMONEY Slides Through Atlanta's Underground In A "Ford Focus" (Exclusive)PREMIERE: SEANTHOMMONEY signs to Awful Records and drops "Ford Focus."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAtlanta's X-Rated "Freaknik" Street Party To Return As Fam-Friendly EventWhat do "Freaknik" and Family-Fun have in common? We're about to find about.By Devin Ch
- Mixtapes"Czarface Meets Ghostface" Relieves MF DOOM Of His Vigilante DutiesCzarface taps Ghostface Killah for vigilante jury duty.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil West & Take A Day Trip Deliver Post-Valentine's Day Vibes On "Not Sure"Lil West & Take A Day Trip link up again for their new collab, "Not Sure."By Aron A.
- NewsB Leafs Taps Ras Kass, Elzhi, Large Professor, M-DOT For "Reaganomics"Politics as usual. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDot Da Genius Makes Rapping Debut On First Single "Fettuccine"Stream his "underground" bars.By Zaynab
- SocietyElon Musk Announces Live Test Date For First Los Angeles HyperloopThe future is now. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMemphis Legend Tommy Wright III Adds Dates To "Break The State 2018" TourLil Ugly Mane and Nickelus will join the horrorcore legend on several dates of his "Break The State" tour.By Devin Ch