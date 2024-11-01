Conductor Williams Calls On Wiz Khalifa, Benny The Butcher, Russ, & More For "Conductor We Have A Problem, Pt.3"

It's the first rapper/producer tape for the Missouri native and it goes over well.

But this album isn't just here for kicks, it's out to show just how talented of a curator he is. For the most part, Conductor Williams succeeds with most of the features holding up their end of the bargain. Rome Streetz , the duo of Wiz Khalifa and Benny The Butcher , as well as Elijah Hooks are some of the standouts. In terms of what Williams is giving listeners, there's the usual and reliable dark boom bap instrumentals. Additionally, you will hear some hints of R&B thanks to the collaborations from Leon Thomas and Russ to some extent. To no surprise, the former of the aesthetics fare better. All in all, it's great to have Conductor We Have A Problem, Pt.3 and we hope that the next will one will be even better.

It's been done! Conductor Williams finally (somehow) has his first rapper/producer project out as of Halloween, Conductor We Have A Problem , Pt.3. It's the third entry into this series and first since around this time last year. Also surprising is that the Missouri producer wasn't able to find a distributor for this project. So, he wound up having to fund it himself. For that we are so grateful to have this project in front of us. Overall, this is just a celebratory moment for one of the most consistent in the game.

