As a solo artist and as the front man of his band RATKING, Wiki AKA Patrick Morales is steadily becoming one of New York City’s underground kings. Somewhere between Slim Shady and Animal Collective lies Wiki’s unique alt-punk-rap style, a combination of dense lyricism and infectious energy usually over off-kilter difficult instrumentals. Along with fellow band mates Hak and Sporting Life, Wiki released RATKING’s debut album So It Goes in 2014 on XL Recordings to great acclaim, garnering the honor of best album of the year according to Noisey UK. Wiki has gone on to collaborate with underground favorites like Earl Sweatshirt, Skepta, and most notably, Run the Jewels on their highly-esteemed second LP. With the release of his solo mixtape Lil Me in December 2015, Wiki has showed he’s a force to be reckoned with, squaded up and/or standing alone.