MIKE, Wiki & The Alchemist Conjure Greatness On New Album “Faith Is A Rock”

If you're looking for some of the best abstract, dense, and chemistry-filled hip-hop this week, look no further than The Alchemist, MIKE, and Wiki's full-length collaboration, Faith Is A Rock. Moreover, this new album is an expansion of sorts of their previous collaboration, the One More EP. As such, it's a further exemplification of each artist's trademark talents and specialties. The two MCs show off their lyrical dexterity, storytelling techniques, and idiosyncratic deliveries, whereas Uncle Al plays with his atmospheric and warm sampling for the instrumentals. Most importantly, these elements come together beautifully, and make for a tight, consistent, and often hypnotizing listen.

For example, the deep tom hits and glistening rides and crashes on "Pray For Him" are all that will take you out of the spell MIKE and Wiki's bars put you under. Beneath a haunting vocal sample, they spit with signature deliveries: the former's deadpan reflection and the latter's nasal and vivid tone. It's clear from the production's timbres and organization that The Alchemist wanted his rap collaborators to take center stage here. Sure, the beats are still layered and effectively organized in terms of the structure, but they also function more as a soundscape than a main draw upon first listen.

Faith Is A Rock By MIKE, Wiki & The Alchemist: Stream

Of course, it's been a big year for the legendary producer, with a deluxe version of his Roc Marciano collab and a brand new project with Earl Sweatshirt. But Faith Is A Rock might be his most straightforward project so far this year that's the most emblematic of his style. After all, with two great underground lyricists leading the way, they are the ones who truly turn the beats into something even more compelling. If you haven't heard the LP yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more news on MIKE, Wiki, and The Alchemist.

Tracklist

1. Stargate

2. Thug Anthem

3. Mayors A Cop

4. Bledsoe

5. Pray For Him

6. Odd Ways

7. Scribble Jam

8. Be Realistic

9. Memory Loss

10. One More

