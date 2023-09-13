Earl Sweatshirt And The Alchemist Announce “VOIR DIRE” Tour

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist are hitting the road together! Today, Earl Sweatshirt took to Instagram to share the news that he and The Alchemist will be embarking on an 11-city tour. The tour is in support of their joint album VOIR DIRE. Joining them on this musical journey is the talented underground rapper from New York City, MIKE, and experimental rap producer Black Noi$e, who will be part of the tour for the first three shows.

Moreover, VOIR DIRE, their project that dropped on August 25 this year, is an album that stands out not only for its music but also for its innovative release approach. It was released exclusively through Gala Music as an NFT-backed project. However, although the album is available for free streaming, to unlock access to special merchandise and unique experiences, listeners must make a track purchase. The available merchandise includes items such as t-shirts and autographed album posters. Meanwhile, the "experiences" category includes the opportunity to make cameo appearances in the music video for a track or to participate in the virtual event titled "Smokeout: Light Up with Earl & Al."

Earl Sweatshirt And The Alchemist Are Coming To A City Near You

Subsequently, the tour itself should be a dynamic showcase of talent. This provides Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist with a platform to connect directly with their dedicated fan base. The journey kicks off on November 6 in Seattle, marking the first step in an extensive itinerary. The tour will span various cities across the United States, including stops in Portland, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City, Detroit, and more. As these acclaimed artists bring their music to life on stage, fans can look forward to an immersive experience.

Tour Dates

9/6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

9/7 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

9/9 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

9/14 - Dallas, TX - The Studio At The Factory

9/15 - Houston, TX - The Ballroom At Warehouse Live *

9/18 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven At The Masquerade *

9/20 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring *

9/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts *

9/22 - New York City, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

9/24 - Boston, MA - Royale *

9/27 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall *

