Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist Drop “Voir Dire” On NFT Platform

Earl Sweatshirt is one of the most unique MCs in the game right now. Overall, he has been around for over a decade, although he continues to evolve as an artist. From albums like Doris to singles like “East,” Earl is not afraid to be himself. Moreover, he is always working on new music, and fans have been interested in what he’s been cooking up. As it turns out, he has been working very closely with The Alchemist. It was revealed that the two would be dropping an album called Voir Dire which led to lots of excitement.

Earlier this week, Earl and Alc dropped a new song with MIKE called “Sentry.” The track was eventually released on YouTube, and it led to lots of anticipation for the full project. Well, today, the album was officially released. However, there is a bit of a twist here. The album was not released on your average streaming service. Instead, it was released right here on Gala Music. This is an NFT platform that lets you earn rewards for purchasing the album. Do not worry though, you can still listen to the album for free if you make an account.

Earl Sweatshirt x The Alchemist

Overall, this album is just 11 tracks and has a fairly short run time. Although, this makes the project that much more concise. Moreover, the production and the rapping are going to have you floating on a cloud. There are some amazing samples and sonics throughout Voir Dire. Additionally, Earl Sweatshirt flexes his MC muscles here with concise bars and flows that elevate the production. He and The Alchemist make a great team, and that is most definitely evident in this project.

If you love either of these artists, then give this a listen. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed of all of the biggest releases.

Tracklist:

1. 100 High Street

2. Vin Skully

3. Sentry ft. Mike

4. All The Small Things

5. My Brother, The Wind

6. 27 Braids

7. Mac Deuce

8. Sirius Blac

9. Geb

10. Deadzone

11. Free the Ruler