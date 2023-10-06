Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist Share Full Version Of “Voir Dire” To Streaming

Earlier this year, rapper Earl Sweatshirt and producer The Alchemist teamed up for an entire new project called VOIR DIRE. It wasn't the first time they had ever collaborated, in fact, Earl made an appearance on Alc's Flying High EP earlier this year. Though the project was short, fans were pretty excited for it as both names are pretty beloved in the underground rap scene. Unfortunately, not many people heard the album when it first dropped.

The reason VOIR DIRE went under the radar is because it was originally dropped exclusively on NFT-based music streaming platform Gala. This was met with backlash from fans who didn't want to make an account on a crypto music website just to hear the album. Thankfully, the pair eventually came through for their fans promising not just that the album would come to streaming, but that it would have new tracks when it did. Those new songs round the album out to 11 tracks and just under half an hour with two features from Vince Staples and another from MIKE. Check out the entire album tracklist below.

Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist's Album Hits Streaming

Starting tonight, Earl and The Alchemist are going on tour in support of the album. They're playing a series of 11 shows this month stopping all across the country alongside MIKE and Black Noi$e.

Earl Sweatshirt has been playing shows on his own all year. During one now notorious August show he teased fans in attendance with a Frank Ocean appearance, which obviously didn't end up happening. Some fans online thought the tease was funny while others interpreted it as just cruel and tried to call Earl out. What do you think of the new full version of VOIR DIRE on streaming? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist: