Earl Sweatshirt Admits To Zane Lowe That He’s Very Sensitive

Last month, Earl Sweatshirt teamed up with The Alchemist for a new project. The pair have collaborated in the past but never on a full-length album. The record was called Voir Dire and was met with pretty positive reviews from critics. Unfortunately, it was released on an NFT music streaming platform that prevented many fans from hearing it. Only one track from the album is available on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, the track Sentry which also features MIKE.

Earl Sweatshirt caught up with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in a recent interview. They talked about a variety of subjects but many fans honed in on his admitted sensitivity. “I’m the most sensitive n#### that’s outside. I’m not going to lie to you. No, that’s what I was saying outside to them. I was like, what if I went in there with Zane Lowe and sat down and just started profusely crying right now. Serious," he told Zane in their interview. He continued his vulnerability from there. “I swear to God, ask them, I was like, if I just sat down, first question, dry open and profusely crying in 10 minutes. I knew I was sensitive.” Check out the full interview below.

Earl Sweatshirt Confesses His Sensitivity

To celebrate the release of Voir Dire Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist announced a short tour. The pair will be playing 11 shows across various American cities running from November 6 until the 27. MIKE and Black Noise are also coming along for the ride as opening acts.

Earl has been playing plenty of his own shows recently and drawing attention for some of them. In one viral clip that made the rounds, he bumps Playboi Carti songs during a break in his set which both he and the fans in attendance are clearly enjoying. He also recently brought out Tyler, The Creator during a show in LA so the pair could play their song "Whoa." What do you think of Earl Sweatshirt admitting to being extremely sensitive to Zane Lowe? Let us know in the comment section below.

