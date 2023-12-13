apple music
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures 1” Disappears From Apple Music AgainKanye West is still having trouble keeping "Vultures 1" on Apple Music.By Cole Blake
- ViralKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Apple Music Bio Mentions Anthony Fantano, Fans Think It's A HackWhoever this tech-savvy fan was, they made a pretty funny meme moment for those caught up in the Fantano/Ye drama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsWho Does Lionel Messi Listen To On Game Days? Drake & Bad Bunny Headline Soccer Star's "Warm Up" PlaylistWhat do you think of Messi's musical taste?By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 1" Returns To Apple Music With New DistributorYe's distribution issues appear to be resolved.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBeyonce Becomes The First Black Female To Hit Number One On Apple Music's Country ChartsHer two new singles are classified as country by the platform. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Finally Drops "Vultures 1," But There's A Sad Catch For Spotify Users: Fans ReactYeezy and Ty finally did it. Sixteen tracks, 55 minutes... are fans happy with the results or is this going to be another "Donda 2" situation?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsUsher Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Press Conference: 7 TakeawaysUsher is taking to the Super Bowl stage for an epic halftime performance, and he sat down with Apple Music to make some "confessions."By Erika Marie
- MusicUsher Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Be Two Minutes Longer Than Previous Shows, Gets "Hangover" Parody PromoUsher hits the field at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.By Ben Mock
- MusicSZA Reveals She's Working On A New Song With ParamoreThe confirmation is big news for fans of her pop-punk song "F2F."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj Are 1-2 On The Charts Amid Bitter FeudThe two diss tracks are still the biggest story in music.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music21 Savage "american dream" Hits No. 1 On Apple Music, He Asks Fans About Poop BarThe "née-nah" MC is considering changing a particularly viral and debated bar on his new album, and we can't say we blame him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals J. Cole Was Hyped To Hear "FTCU" And That The Song Almost Went To DrakeNicki spoke extensively about her new album in the interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBlu Shares 5 Of His Old Albums On Streaming For The First TimeSome classic Blu projects will be available to a whole new audience.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Talks To Ebro About Drake, Her Father's Passing, & Love From Hip HopDoes Nicki Minaj feel like the Hip Hop community loves her? The "Pink Friday 2" icon gets candid in her latest chat with Ebro Darden.By Erika Marie
- MusicDoja Cat Speaks On Sam Hyde Drama & Relationship With Her FansThe "Scarlet" star claimed ignorance to the comedian's controversies, and maintains that she doesn't hate her supporters like they think.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDoja Cat Refutes "Tacky" Satanist Accusations"It discredits a lot of the hard work that a lot of people have put in," Doja Cat says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSZA Reflects On Her Achievements This Year, Reveals She Has No More GoalsShe's seemingly achieved everything she can think of. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Remove "Vultures" From Apple Music, Will Host Rave In Las VegasYe and Ty Dolla are making fans nervous.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSZA Reveals That Fame Makes Her "On Edge," Says It's "Not Normal"The R&B queen isn't exactly comfortable with her level of fame. By Lavender Alexandria