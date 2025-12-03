Roddy Ricch Sparks Rumors Of Another Delay As “The Navy Album” Pre-Save Disappears

BY Caroline Fisher 481 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Roddy Ricch Rumors Delay Hip Hop News
Sep 18, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Roddy Ricch opens up for Post Malone in concert at Nationwide Arena. Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Roddy Ricch fans can't help but expect the worst as they patiently await "The Navy Album" despite numerous delays.

Fans continue to anticipate the release of Roddy Ricch's third studio album, The Navy Album, which he's been teasing for quite some time now. The project has already seen numerous delays, however, and it looks like yet another one might be underway.

The release was previously scheduled for this Friday (December 5), but now, the pre-save page for the album has been removed from Apple Music. It's unconfirmed whether or not this actually means the album is delayed again. Regardless, supporters can't help but expect the worst.

The Navy Album was first slated for release last December, then this February, April, July, and October. As the previously-announced October release date approached, the LP was pushed back yet again. For obvious reasons, this left eager listeners disappointed, and the same can be said for this latest potential delay.

Read More: Roddy Ricch’s Numerous “The Navy Album” Delays Leave Fans Frustrated

Roddy Ricch The Navy Album

"Surprised? Me neither," one jaded Twitter/X user says of the update. "Bro thinks he’s gta 6 with all these delays," another writes. Someone else tells Roddy, "You can't keep teasing your fans like this, man. It's time to deliver."

Hopefully, the anxiously awaited project will arrive sooner rather than later, finally giving fans the chance to hear what they've been waiting for this whole time. As for what exactly they can expect whenever The Navy Album does drop, Roddy shared a few clues during an Apple Music interview back in 2024. At the time, he hinted that it could be one of his most vulnerable projects to date.

“I mean, I feel like I’m just getting back to my roots of taking my time, being real lethal with my injection, if I will," he said. "Just trying to really just give it everything I got and being vulnerable as I can to my fans, allowing them into my life. They going to get a real experience, almost like a soundtrack, a movie experience of what my life is like. I’m really excited, bro."

Read More: India Love And Roddy Ricch’s Child’s Mother Clash In Intense Confrontation

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.6K
Roddy Ricch "The Navy Album" Delays Hip Hop News Music Roddy Ricch’s Numerous “The Navy Album” Delays Leave Fans Frustrated 1.8K
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Music Roddy Ricch's "The Navy Album" Appears To Finally Have A Release Date 3.2K
Syndication: The Tennessean Music Roddy Ricch Yet Again Delays His Highly-Anticipated "The Navy Album" 3.3K
Comments 0