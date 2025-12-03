Fans continue to anticipate the release of Roddy Ricch's third studio album, The Navy Album, which he's been teasing for quite some time now. The project has already seen numerous delays, however, and it looks like yet another one might be underway.

The release was previously scheduled for this Friday (December 5), but now, the pre-save page for the album has been removed from Apple Music. It's unconfirmed whether or not this actually means the album is delayed again. Regardless, supporters can't help but expect the worst.

The Navy Album was first slated for release last December, then this February, April, July, and October. As the previously-announced October release date approached, the LP was pushed back yet again. For obvious reasons, this left eager listeners disappointed, and the same can be said for this latest potential delay.

Roddy Ricch The Navy Album

"Surprised? Me neither," one jaded Twitter/X user says of the update. "Bro thinks he’s gta 6 with all these delays," another writes. Someone else tells Roddy, "You can't keep teasing your fans like this, man. It's time to deliver."

Hopefully, the anxiously awaited project will arrive sooner rather than later, finally giving fans the chance to hear what they've been waiting for this whole time. As for what exactly they can expect whenever The Navy Album does drop, Roddy shared a few clues during an Apple Music interview back in 2024. At the time, he hinted that it could be one of his most vulnerable projects to date.