Roddy Ricch's "The Navy Album" Appears To Finally Have A Release Date

Roddy Ricch has already delayed "The Navy Album" on several occasions so fans are skeptical about the new date.

Roddy Ricch appears to be releasing his highly-anticipated album, The Navy Album, on July 18, according to a recent update on Apple Music. Fans should take the update with a grain of salt, considering Ricch has yet to confirm the news himself and has already delayed the release of the project on several occasions.

Roddy Ricch began teasing The Navy Album back in May 2024, sharing what was believed to be its lead single, "Survivor's Remorse." A few months later, he set the release date to be December 6, but the night before, postponed it at the last minute. Streaming platforms eventually listed February 21 as the next release date, but that came and went with no new album. In turn, fans on social media are skeptical about the latest news. "How many f*cking times is he gonna announce the release of this album," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "Delayed again? Gone and scrap it bruh."

Roddy Ricch's New Album

Roddy Ricch previously discussed what fans will be able to expect from The Navy Album during an interview with Apple Music in June of last year. “I mean, I feel like I’m just getting back to my roots of taking my time, being real lethal with my injection, if I will. Just trying to really just give it everything I got and being vulnerable as I can to my fans, allowing them into my life. They going to get a real experience, almost like a soundtrack, a movie experience of what my life is like. I’m really excited, bro," he said at the time.

The Navy Album will be Roddy Ricch's third studio album and first since 2021's Live Life Fast. As of now, Terrace Martin is the only known artist to be featuring on the project. Roddy's also working with his long-time producer, Turbo, who previously discussed the album during an interview with Bootleg Kev.

