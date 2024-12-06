Roddy Ricch Delays "The Navy Album" But Treats Fans To New Single

Fans will have to keep waiting.

Roddy Ricch fans have been waiting a long time for new music. The rapper gave a standout performance during Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert, and appeared on the song "Dodger Blue" from Lamar's GNX album. He was primed to turn this momentum into something of a musical comeback, and the December 6 release date for The Navy Album seemed perfect given his K. Dot co-sign. Unfortunately, on the eve of the album's release, Roddy Ricch confirmed that it will be delayed. He did, however, give listeners a taste of what to expect in the form of a new song.

The delay was confirmed mere hours before The Navy Album was due to be released. Roddy Ricch told fans that instead of December 6, they would be getting the album on February 21. He also confirmed the album would feature 16 songs. One of which, fans got to hear on December 6. It would have been nice to get a whole album, as promised, but a solid single is nothing to shake a stick at. Roddy Ricch teamed up with fellow L.A. native Terrace Martin for the song "Lonely Road." The song features Martin's signature saxophone sound. Ricch reflects on his career and the struggles he's endured since his last album.

Roddy Ricch Teamed Up With Terrace Martin On New Song

Roddy Ricch's described The Navy Album as one of the most personal projects of his career. He told Grunge Cake that he's put more of himself into the music than ever before, and promised that it will show on the final product. "I'm just getting back to my roots of taking my time," he explained. "Being real lethal with my injection, if I will. Just trying to really just give it everything I got and being vulnerable as I can to my fans, allowing them into my life." Ricch told the outlet that he wanted to release something that could be used as a soundtrack for people's lives.