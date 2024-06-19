Roddy Ricch Reveals He's Performing At Kendrick Lamar's Show Today

Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event on May 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Roddy Ricch is ready to turn up.

Roddy Ricch is a Los Angeles artist who has certainly made some West Coast anthems during his young career. Overall, he has also done some incredible work with DJ Mustard. Of course, the song "Ballin'" comes to mind. Having said all of that, there has been a lot of chatter about Roddy and his upcoming project. Moreover, there are rumblings that he could be featured on the new Kendrick Lamar album. Roddy is poised for a comeback, and these rumors have fans incredibly excited.

As it turns out, the Kendrick Lamar and Roddy Ricch rumblings may have just gotten a whole lot more validity. We say this because the artist seemingly confirmed that he would be at Kendrick's "Pop Out" show today. Roddy posted an image of the concert's flyer and said "ITS LIKE INCOME TAX DAY IN LA TODAY!" Needless to say, Roddy Ricch was one of the many "Friends" that the concert's name was alluding to.

Roddy Ricch x The Pop Out

There are going to be three separate sets throughout this show. The first starts at 4 PM PST and will be hosted by DJ Hed. The second begins at 4:45 PM and will be held by none other than DJ Mustard. Lastly, the Kendrick Lamar portion of the show starts at 5:45 and will last until 7 PM. It promises to be an amazing time, and we cannot wait to watch it on Amazon Music Live.

Let us know what you think about Roddy Ricch and his inclusion at this show, in the comments section down below. Do you think he will be present during the Mustard portion of the show, or Kendrick's? What songs would you want to see him perform? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

